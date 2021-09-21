Startup Street: FloBiz raises $31 million in Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital

Watch Startup Street in conversation with Karan Mohla, partner at Chiratae Ventures who spoke about 10th India Internet Day 2021.

FloBiz, a neobank for the growing Indian SMBs, on Tuesday bagged $31 million in a Series B round led by Sequoia Capital and existing investors. The company plans to use these funds to expand its team, scale its distribution and develop its products.

To know more about the company's growth blueprint, Startup Street spoke to Rahul Raj, co-founder and chief executive officer of FloBiz.

Also, watch Startup Street in conversation with Karan Mohla, partner at Chiratae Ventures who spoke about 10th India Internet Day 2021.

Watch the video for more.