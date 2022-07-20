Startup Street: Fitterfly raises $12 million in series A and M2P Fintech acquires Syntizen

Healthtech start-up, Fitterfly that works in the field of digital health and therapeutics, has raised $12 million in its series A funding round that was led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund and Fireside Ventures. API infrastructure startup, M2P Fintech is on a shopping spree and in its latest move has acquired Syntizen, a provider of identity validation services such as Aadhaar verification, KYC and identity services.

Healthtech start-up, Fitterfly that works in the field of digital health and therapeutics, has raised $12 million in its series A funding round that was led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund and Fireside Ventures. With the fresh funds raised, Fitterfly now plans to expand presence and improve its technology stack. Startup Street spoke to its co-founder and CEO, Dr Arbinder Singal about the road ahead.

API infrastructure startup, M2P Fintech is on a shopping spree and in its latest move has acquired Syntizen, a provider of identity validation services such as Aadhaar verification, KYC and identity services. This is M2P Fintech’s fifth acquisition to bolster its ability to offer a fully integrated technology stack including identity and on-boarding services. Startup Street spoke to Madhusudanan R, Founder and CEO of M2P Fintech to talk about the acquistion roadmap and the synergies with Syntizen.

The frontier of space no longer just belong to ISRO. With three launches so far this year, Indian space-tech startups have found the escape velocity to take off. Regulatory barriers are coming down and the global market is opening up and, that has led to the emergence of over 100 space-tech startups in India. Investors are also lining up, not wanting to miss this flight. CNBC-TV18’s Akhil Vishwanath brings a report on the coming of age of India's Startup Rocketry

Watch video for more