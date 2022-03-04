0

Startup Street: Filo raises $23 million in Series A funding round led by Anthos Capital

Profile image
By Shruti Mishra
Mini

Instant live tutoring platform Filo has raised USD 23 million in funding, the largest Series A in the Indian ed-tech space. The round was led by Anthos Capital and saw participation from existing investor Better Capital along with GSV, Sapling Capital, and a host of well-known individual investors including Gokul Rajaram.

Instant live tutoring platform Filo has raised USD 23 million in funding, the largest Series A in the Indian ed-tech space. The round was led by Anthos Capital and saw participation from existing investor Better Capital along with GSV, Sapling Capital, and a host of well-known individual investors including Gokul Rajaram. To discuss how Filo plans to bridge the gap between students and tutors, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Imbesat Ahmad, Founder & CEO of Filo.
Also, Rahul Nanwani, Co-Founder & CEO of ImageKit discusses the road ahead for his company. Image kit, is a startup that helps companies improve their web performance with real-time image optimisation.
Watch video for more.
