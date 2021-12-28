Startup Street: Experts discuss key trends in fintech ecosystem and key themes for 2022

This year saw the rise of fintech in India and India is now the world's 3rd largest fintech ecosystem having attracted close to $25 billion of investments until 2021, according to a report by BLinC Invest.

This year saw the rise of fintech in India and India is now the world's 3rd largest fintech ecosystem having attracted close to $25 billion of investments until 2021, according to a report by BLinC Invest. The sector leads the unicorn tally with $14 billion startups. Digit, CRED, Groww, BharatPe, Acko, Upstox and Slice made it to the elite club this year, while Paytm and Policybazaar went a step further, listing on the stock exchanges, MobiKwik is soon to follow. Speaking to Startup Street, Amit Ratanpal, Founder & MD, BLinC Invest, shared interesting insights from the year gone by.

We are set to close 2021 as a record year for Indian startups. Over $34 billion in venture capital raised, over 40 unicorns born, some blockbuster IPOs and there is now a long beeline of new-age companies heading to the public markets. To take stock of this year and to identify trends that could play out in 2022, Startup Street spoke to Arun Natarajan, Founder of PE and VC Deal Tracker Venture Intelligence.

