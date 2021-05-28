Startup Street: Experts decode road ahead for India's gaming sector

VIDEOS

May 28, 2021

The last one year has been an inflection point for the online gaming industry with the nation-wide lockdown and COVID-19 related restrictions helping the sector grow at an unprecedented pace.

Many startups in the space saw their valuations double or triple in a few months and the gaming sector in India attracted $544 million in investments during the August 2020-January 2021 period.

While the online gaming space is seeing a phase of hyper growth, the last few months have also seen increased legal and regulatory scrutiny for the business models of various companies in the real-money skill games space.

To talk about the road ahead for the gaming sector, Startup Street spoke to Bhavin Pandya, co-founder & CEO of Games 24X7; Sai Srinivas Kiran, co-founder & CEO of MPL and Vaibhav Kakkar, Partner at L&L Partners.