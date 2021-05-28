  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record high, Sensex up 307 points; RIL top gainer, up 6%
Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, US stimulus in focus
Rupee surges 18 paise to 72.42 against US dollar in early trade
Home Videos Startup
VIDEOS
Business

Startup Street: Experts decode road ahead for India's gaming sector

Updated : May 28, 2021 21:22:25 IST

The last one year has been an inflection point for the online gaming industry with the nation-wide lockdown and COVID-19 related restrictions helping the sector grow at an unprecedented pace.

Many startups in the space saw their valuations double or triple in a few months and the gaming sector in India attracted $544 million in investments during the August 2020-January 2021 period.

While the online gaming space is seeing a phase of hyper growth, the last few months have also seen increased legal and regulatory scrutiny for the business models of various companies in the real-money skill games space.

To talk about the road ahead for the gaming sector, Startup Street spoke to Bhavin Pandya, co-founder & CEO of Games 24X7; Sai Srinivas Kiran, co-founder & CEO of MPL and Vaibhav Kakkar, Partner at L&L Partners.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement