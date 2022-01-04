Startup Street: Exotel raises $40 million in Series D funding led by Steadview Capital

The full stack customer engagement platform, plans to use these funds to invest more into its Middle East and Southeast Asian markets as well as for potential acquisitions. The company has raised USD 100 million in a mix of debt and equity over the last 12 months.

Exotel has bagged USD 40 million in Series D funding round just a few months after it raised USD 35 million in funding. The full stack customer engagement platform, plans to use these funds to invest more into its Middle East and Southeast Asian markets as well as for potential acquisitions. The company has raised USD 100 million in a mix of debt and equity over the last 12 months.

To discuss the company's growth outlook CNBC-TV18 spoke to Shivakumar Ganesan, CEO & Co-Founder of Exotel.

Also watch Chairman & Founder of CashE, V Raman Kumar, discuss the road ahead for the company as it raises Rs 140 crore of funding from its Singapore-based holding company TSLC.

Moreover, watch CNBC-TV18s Aishwarya Anand decode the boom in Thrasio-styled startups in India.

Watch video for more.