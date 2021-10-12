Startup Street: Ex-SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar joins BharatPe board; Open raises $100 m

Rajnish Kumar will be involved in defining BharatPe's short-term and long-term strategies, and will work closely with the other board members on key business and regulatory initiatives.

Former State Bank of India (SBI) boss Rajnish Kumar has joined BharatPe's board as chairman. He will mentor the BharatPe team on forming a small finance bank. He will also advise the management on matters around business performance as well as corporate governance, the company said.

Open gets $100 mn in Series C funding

Open, an SME-focused neo-banking platform, has raised $100 million in a Series C round of funding led by Temasek, which also saw participation from Google and Japan's SBI Investment. Existing investors Tiger Global and 3one4 Capital also participated in the round. Startup Street spoke to Anish Achuthan, CEO of Open.

M2P Fintech raises $35 mn

M2P Fintech, an API infrastructure company, has secured $35 million in Series C funding. Tiger Global Management led the round, which valued the company at $335 million.

Existing investors Beenext, Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network India, 8i Ventures, Better Capital, and the DMI Group, via its investment Vehicle Sparkle Fund, also participated in the round.

M2P’s platform powers some of the leading banks, fintech and consumer internet companies across Asia. To talk about the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to M2P Co-Founder and CEO Madhusudanan R.

