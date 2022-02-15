Startup Street: Eupheus Learning acquires SaaS based firm SchoolMitra

B2B ed-tech platform Eupheus Learning has acquired SaaS based firm SchoolMitra, for an undisclosed amount. The combined entity will offer a unified platform with CMS, LMS and ERP as a single sign on. To discuss the road ahead for Eupheus Learning, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Amit Kapoor, Co-Founder & Director of Eupheus Learning.

B2B ed-tech platform Eupheus Learning has acquired SaaS based firm SchoolMitra, for an undisclosed amount. The combined entity will offer a unified platform with CMS, LMS and ERP as a single sign on. Infact, SchoolMitra's OS will be made available to over 20,000 schools in the distribution network of Eupheus Learning.

To discuss the road ahead for Eupheus Learning, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Amit Kapoor, Co-Founder & Director of Eupheus Learning.

Also watch Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman of Asia Healthcare discuss company's USD 170 million fund raise from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Watch video for more.