Startup Street: Eruditus’ growth trajectory and River launches Indie

Profitability is the hot topic for startup founders and investors this year. Edtech unicorn Eruditus’s losses had ballooned to $264 million in FY21. The company however claims to have grown 2x year-on-year in 2022. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand, spoke to Ashwin Damera, Co-founder and CEO of Eruditus, to discuss the company's growth trajectory.

The government’s persistent push towards electric vehicle (EV) adoption has led to go-rush with multiple players trying to capture this opportunity, mushrooming of startups in this EV space and the latest entrant here is Bengaluru based River which has just launched its electric scooter. To talk about its new launch River Indie and plans for River EV, CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh spoke to Aravind Mani, co-founder of River.

