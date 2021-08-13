Startup Street: Eruditus enters Unicorn league, raises $650 million in Series-E funding

Executive education platform Eruditus has become the fourth edtech firm to enter the unicorn league. It has raised $650 million as part of its latest Series-E funding round led by Accel US and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, valuing the startup at $ 3.2 billion. The funding has quadrupled Eruditus' Series-D valuation from August 2020.

The venture claims the investment led by Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 is one of the largest for an education upskilling company and also marks Accel's largest single edtech investment.

CNBC-TV18 spoke with Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO of Eruditus Executive Education, on the next leg of growth for the company.

CleanMax, a provider of renewable energy to customers in the commercial and industrial segment, has announced that Augment Infrastructure, a US-based investment firm, is acquiring a majority stake in the company for an equity consideration of Rs 1,650 crore. This would involve a purchase of the stake held by Yellow Bell Investment, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus and International Finance Corporation in CleanMax along with an investment of primary capital in the company to fund its growth pipeline. UK climate investments will continue as an investor and board member.

To talk about this acquisition and the road map ahead at CleanMax, CNBC-TV18 interviewed its founder and managing director Kuldeep Jain.

Also on Startup Street this week, there was Mobikwik, which recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus for a Rs 1,900 crore IPO, and will become one of the first fintech players to go public from the startup ecosystem. The company is also betting big on its buy now pay later product. Channel spoke with the co-founder Upasana Taku.

