Startup Street: Enterprise tech unicorn Gupshup acquires Active.AI

Enterprise tech unicorn Gupshup has acquired Active.AI, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform used by banks and fintech firms .The venture says the acquisition strengthens Gupshup's customer experience solutions for BFSI customers.

The venture says the acquisition strengthens Gupshup's customer experience solutions for BFSI customers. To know more and discuss the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Beerud Sheth, Co-Founder & CEO of Gupshup.

