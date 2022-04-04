Startup Street: EnKash raises $20 million of funding led by Ascent Capital

Corporate spend management startup, EnKash, has raised USD 20 million in a new round of funding, led by Ascent Capital, along with Baring India Private Equity Partners and Singapore based Tata White Ventures.

The fintech startup operates a payments management platform for enterprises like issuing corporate cards. To discuss the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Naveen Bindal, Co-Founder of EnKash.

Also, Charles-Antoine Janssen, Co-Founder & CIO of HealthQuad discussed about the firms USD 162 million fund raise.

Moreover, CNBC-TV18’s Akhil Vishwanath gets a sneak peek into Cars24’s new Mega Refurbishment Lab near Gurugram.

