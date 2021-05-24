  • SENSEX
Startup Street: Emeritus acquires iD Tech for $200 million

Updated : May 24, 2021 21:02:35 IST

Emeritus has acquired iD Tech that focuses on stem education for $200 million. The acquisition is being made through Emeritus' parent company, Eruditus and it marks Emeritus' expansion into the K12 stem education segment. To give more details about this acquisition, Startup Street spoke to Ashwin Damera, co-founder & CEO of Emeritus.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with Rakshit Daga, CTO of BigBasket and Rajan Bajaj, founder & CEO of Slice, who spoke about the road ahead for their companies.

Watch video for more.
