Startup Street: Emeritus acquires iD Tech for $200 million

Business

Updated : May 24, 2021 21:02:35 IST

Emeritus has acquired iD Tech that focuses on stem education for $200 million. The acquisition is being made through Emeritus' parent company, Eruditus and it marks Emeritus' expansion into the K12 stem education segment. To give more details about this acquisition, Startup Street spoke to Ashwin Damera, co-founder & CEO of Emeritus.

