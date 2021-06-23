Startup Street: Elevation Capital's investment plans, COVID detection using XraySetu

VIDEOS

Startup

Updated : June 23, 2021 19:37:14 IST

Elevation Capital, which has backed the likes of Paytm, Swiggy, Unacademy and several other unicorns; 3 of their portfolio startups turned into unicorns in 2021 so far.

The VC firm had raised its seventh fund in October 2020, and is investing actively. It has already made half a dozen investments, with more in the pipeline. Startup Street spoke to Deepak Gaur, Managing Director at Elevation Capital.

The second wave of the pandemic showed the frailty of the country's healthcare ecosystem, especially in rural India, where the country doesn't have enough radiologists, let alone COVID test or CT Scan facilities. To solve this crisis, ARTPARK (AI & Robotics Technology Park), a not-for-profit foundation set up by Indian institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. With the support of AI Foundary in collaboration with Niramai, the IISc has come up an AI-driven Whatsapp Chatbot solution, XraySetu.

Officially launched in May-end this year by the Ministry of Science & Technology, XraySetu is free-of-cost and can be used by doctors across India. XraySetu claims it can help detect COVID in an early-stage through a simple x-ray. To find out how, Startup Street spoke to Umakant Soni, founder and CEO of ARTPARK.