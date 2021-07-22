Startup Street: Draft rules may affect ecommerce businesses adversely, says IAMAI

VIDEOS

Updated : July 22, 2021 19:51:38 IST

The ecommerce industry is seeking significant changes to the draft rules on issues like definition of an ecommerce entity, flash sales, and private labels among other things. The consumer affairs ministry had published the draft ecommerce rules in June, and sought feedback till July 21.

Industry associations such as the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI); which represents Flipkart, Amazon, Indiatech.Org; as well as US-India strategic partnership forum, has sent feedback to the government. The industry feels that several clauses in the draft norms could overlap with the already existing norms and could impact their businesses adversely.

To discuss this further, CNBC-TV18 spoke to K Ganesh, promoter of platforms such as BigBasket, and Ashish Aggarwal, public policy head at NASSCOM.