Startup Street: Dezerv gets $7 million in seed funding, Dukaan raises $11 mn

Dukaan raises $11 million in a funding round led by 640 Oxford Ventures. Existing investors Snow Leopard Ventures, Lightspeed Partners, and Matrix Partners India also participated in the fundraising, along with HOF Capital, Old Well Ventures, Letsventure and 9Unicorn.

'Do It Yourself' online retail platform Dukaan that enables merchants with zero programming skills to set up their e-commerce store using smartphones has secured $11 million in a Pre Series A round of funding. The round was led by 640 Oxford Ventures, with participation from existing investors - Snow Leopard Ventures, Lightspeed Partners, and Matrix Partners India.

Venture catalyst and new venture firms HOF Capital, Old Well Ventures, Letsventure, 9Unicorns and a number of high-profile executives also participated in the funding round, including OYO's Ritesh Agarwal, Carl Pei, co-founder and the CEO of Nothing.

Since its launch in June 2020, Dukaan has facilitated over 1.5 million transactions and claims that a new store is being created every 2 minutes. To find out how Dukaan is looking to empower SMBs and expand its presence, Startup Street spoke to its Founder and CEO, Suumit Shah.

Dezerv, a new-age expert investing platform, has raised $7 million in a seed funding round co-led by Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital, with participation from Whiteboard Capital and Blume Founders Fund. The company plans to use the funds to further strengthen the team, launch and scale their invest-tech platform.

To find out how Dezerv plans to redefine the investment experience for working professionals in India, Startup Street spoke to its co-founder Sandeep Jethwani.

Watch accompanying video for more.