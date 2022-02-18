Startup Street: DealShare raises $45 mn; ElasticRun's $1 bn growth story

Fast-growing social e-commerce start-up DealShare has raised another $45 million as part of its series E funding round from a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) which takes the company’s total funding to $393 million and valuation to $1.7 billion. B2B ecommerce platform, ElasticRun turned unicorn last week as it closed a funding round of $330 million led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Goldman Sachs Asset Management at a valuation of $ 1.5 billion.

Fast-growing social e-commerce start-up DealShare has raised another $45 million as part of its series E funding round from a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) which takes the company’s total funding to $393 million and valuation to $1.7 billion. Remember, DealShare had raised $165 million in January this year in the first close of its series e fundraise at an estimated valuation of $1.63 billion. The company had then become the fourth unicorn of 2022. To discuss the roadmaps for the future, Startup Street spoke to DealShare’s Founder and CEO of Vineet Rao.

B2B ecommerce platform, ElasticRun turned unicorn last week as it closed a funding round of $330 million led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Goldman Sachs Asset Management at a valuation of $ 1.5 billion. The venture confirmed this yesterday and CNBC-TV18's Nisha Poddar spoke to co-founder and CEO, Sandeep Deshmukh about the impact of COVID.

Blockchain network 5ire has secured a $100 million commitment from Global Emerging Markets (GEM), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group, with the aim to go public. By investing in 5ire, GEM will solidify its foothold in the emerging markets for sustainable level 1 or layer 1 blockchains with a highly diversified portfolio of use cases. To discuss this Startup Street spoke to Pratik Gauri, Co-Founder & CEO of 5ire.

