Startup Street: D2C fashion brand Bewakoof raises Rs 60 core; Rebel Foods goes on global expansion spree

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand Bewakoof has raised Rs 60 crore in its latest round of funding led by Investcorp, along with IvyCap and Spring Marketing Capital. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Bewakoof CEO Prabhkiran Singh to discuss in detail about the funding and their future plans. He also shared his views on the social commerce trends in the country.

Meanwhile, Rebel Foods has been on an international expansion spree, thanks to its low-cost strategy of offering a brand as a service to restaurants in 10 countries. Raghav Joshi, co-founder and CEO India at Rebel Foods, tells CNBC-TV18 how this trend of brand as a service and the strategy helped the company expand to 500 internet restaurants in 10 countries in less than a year.

After launching two flagship stores and an online app in India, IKEA is set to open new smaller city store formats in India starting with Mumbai. Startup Street ’s Shilpa Ranipeta caught up with Per Hornell, market & expansion manager, IKEA India, on how the response to its app has been and what the company's plans for India are in 2021.

