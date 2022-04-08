Startup Street: Curefoods secures funding from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan

Cloud kitchen company, Curefoods that houses brands like EatFit, Frozen Bottle, CakeZone, and Great Indian Khichdi, has secured funding from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and has also inked a long-term association with him, making him the brand ambassador for EatFit - the largest brand under Curefoods.

Cloud kitchen company, Curefoods that houses brands like EatFit, Frozen Bottle, CakeZone, and Great Indian Khichdi, has secured funding from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and has also inked a long-term association with him, making him the brand ambassador for EatFit - the largest brand under Curefoods. To discuss about the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Varun Dhawan, Actor & Investor in Curefoods and Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods.

