Startup Street: Curefoods raises $13 mn, Suumaya Agro buys majority stake in payAgri

Iron Pillar led the Curefoods funding round with participation from Nordstar and Flipkart cofounder Binny Bansal.

Curefoods, which operates cloud kitchen brand EatFit, announced a $13 million Series A fundraise. Iron Pillar led the round with participation from Nordstar and Flipkart cofounder Binny Bansal. The company is also looking to close a $10 million debt raise in the coming weeks. CNBC-TV18 spoke with Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori to discuss in detail the company’s fundraising plans and the outlook.

Venture capitalist firm Prime Venture Partners has announced its fourth fund of $100 million, with the first close of $ 75 million. Fund four investors include International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, a top-tier University Endowment, and several returning family offices and institutions, along with several technology entrepreneurs. CNBC-TV18's Startup Street team caught up with Amit Somani, managing partner at Prime Venture Partners, to know more about the fund.

Meanwhile, Suumaya Industries, through its subsidiary Suumaya Agro, has acquired a majority stake in agri-fintech startup payAgri. As the conglomerate seeks to diversify into the agribusiness, it wants to leverage payAgri's tech-driven seed-to-fork model, which digitally links farmers, processors and consumers in the agriculture value chain.

To tell more about the deal and how joining hands with a conglomerate will help scale the platform, KVM Rajkumar, co-founder of payAgri, spoke to CNBC-TV18.

