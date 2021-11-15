Startup Street: Credlix enters EXIM financing space with NuPhi buy

NuPhi offers invoice factoring solutions to MSME exporters in India and Southeast Asia. Startup Street spoke to Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO of Credlix and parent Moglix, on the way forward.

Credlix, the digital supply chain financing platform from B2B e-commerce unicorn, Moglix, has entered the EXIM financing space, with its acquisition of Singapore-based fintech start-up, NuPhi.

NuPhi offers invoice factoring solutions to MSME exporters in India and Southeast Asia. The acquisition comes shortly after Moglix's entry into the Middle East.

To talk about the acquisition and the road ahead for Credlix and the parent company Moglix, Startup Street spoke to its founder and CEO, Rahul Garg.

