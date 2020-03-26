Startup Street: COVID-19 and lockdown impact on ecommerce operations

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : March 26, 2020 12:17 AM IST

Just as India went into a 21-day lockdown, ecommerce services have come to a complete standstill in major cities. This disruption in operations comes despite central government reiterating that states should allow e-commerce operations to run even during the lockdown.

Grocery platforms like Bigbasket and Grofers have been facing warehouse shutdowns due to restrictions by local authorities.

Flipkart that had announced a suspension of services earlier today, has resumed deliveries of groceries and essentials later this evening.

Amazon India has also said it will only take orders for essential products. Even ePharmacy companies such as PharmEasy and 1MG have been forced to suspend deliveries.

The government has taken note of these concerns. DPIIT secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said Centre has received feedback and is working with states to address the challenges. He added that the states have been asked to allow home delivery personnel with identity cards to deliver food and pharma products.

Meanwhile, many states have already swung into action. In Delhi, the government is issuing e-passes for essential services. In Gurugram, all police officials have been instructed to cooperate with online delivery services. In Bengaluru as well, the police commissioner is meeting stakeholders.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has also assured that Centre will ensure supply chains remain intact and essential items reach every citizen.

To talk about the situation on ground Startup Street is in conversation with Anant Goel, co-founder and CEO of Milkbasket, Prashant Tandon CEO of 1MG, Thirukumaran Nagarajan, CEO & co-founder, Ninjacart and Ananda Mishra, founder & CEO of Grozip.