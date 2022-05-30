Startup Street: Country Delight raises $108 million; Firework secures $150 million in series B funding round

Direct to consumer fresh food essentials brand, Country Delight recently raised $108 million in its series D round of funding. Live streaming commerce and digital transformation platform Firework, recently secured $150 million in its series B financing, led by Softbank Vision Fund 2.

Direct to consumer fresh food essentials brand, Country Delight recently raised $108 million in its series D round of funding. The round was led by Venturi Partners and Temasek with participation from SWC Global and Trifecta Capital. Existing investors, IIFL Asset Management, Elevation Capital, Orios Venture Partners and Matrix Partners India also participated in this round. This transaction takes the company's total funding to $147 million. Chakradhar Gade, Co-Founder and CEO of Country Delight spoke to CNBC-TV18 to talk about the road ahead.

Live streaming commerce and digital transformation platform Firework, recently secured $150 million in its series B financing, led by Softbank Vision Fund 2. To talk about the road ahead at Firework, CNBC-TV18 spoke to President and Head of Business, Anand Vidyanand and its Chief Revenue Officer, Jeff Lucas.

