Startup Street: Complaint to CCI has nothing to do with Zomato's IPO, says NRAI’s Anurag Katriar

Updated : July 05, 2021 20:10:53 IST

The National Restaurants Association (NRAI) has filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) highlighting certain practices of footech players Zomato and Swiggy, claiming that they have an appreciable adverse effect on competition. Startup Street spoke to Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI, to throw light on some of the other practices that they have highlighted in the complaint.

Nobel Hygiene, which makes disposable hygiene products, recently raised nearly Rs 500 crore from investors led by healthcare-focused private equity fund Quadria Capital, along with Sixth Sense Ventures, a consumer-focused venture fund.

Startup Street spoke to Kamal Johari of Nobel Hygiene, Sunil Thakur from Quadria Capital and Nikhil Vora from Sixth Sense Ventures to talk about the future of the business and the healthcare space in India.