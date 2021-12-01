Startup Street: CollegeDekho raises $35 million in Series B funding; Nasscom releases report on scale-ups

CollegeDekho, a college admissions and education services platform, on Wednesday, said it has bagged $35 million in a Series B funding round.

The company will also increase its product suite and invest in strengthening its technology. Ruchir Arora, founder and CEO, CollegeDekho in an interview with CNB-TV18 talks in detail about the company’s growth blueprint.

Tech industry body Nasscom has released its first report on scale-ups, to look at the next stage in the lifecycle of start-ups. The report has an analysis of about 100 'scale-ups', which include unicorns and startups with over $15 million in revenue.

Moreover, the Indian start-up ecosystem is expected to add an additional 250 plus scale-ups by 2025 with the time to scale up expected to be shorter. To throw more light, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sangeeta Gupta, senior vice president at Nasscom.