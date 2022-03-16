Startup Street: Clear acquires Xpedize; Niramai's SMILE-100 system cleared by US FDA

Fintech SaaS company, Clear has acquired supply chain financing technology firm, Xpedize. This is Clear's second acquisition after taking over yBANQ - another B2B payments platform last year. With this acquisition, Clear hopes to leap ahead in its plans to enter SME credit and B2B payments. To talk about the road ahead at Clear Startup Street spoke to its Founder and CEO, Archit Gupta.

Fintech SaaS company, Clear has acquired supply chain financing technology firm, Xpedize. This is Clear's second acquisition after taking over yBANQ - another B2B payments platform last year. With this acquisition, Clear hopes to leap ahead in its plans to enter SME credit and B2B payments. To talk about the road ahead at Clear Startup Street spoke to its Founder and CEO, Archit Gupta.

We Founder Circle is a global community of founders and strategic angels that was started in 2020 with an aim to support early stage startup and accelerate their growth. In 2021, We Founder Circle invested in 33 startups and is looking to double this number in 2022. What are the sectors on their radar and what are the trends they expect in 2022 to discuss this and more Startup Street spoke Neeraj Tyagi, Founder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

Bengaluru-based healthtech startup, Niramai has received USFDA clearance for its radiation-free, breast cancer screening device called smile-100 system. Niramai claims that it is the first Indian healthtech startup to receive the US regulator's nod for a women's health screening product. Startup Street spoke Niramai's founder and CEO, Geetha Manjunath.

Watch video for more.