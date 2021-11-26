Startup Street: Check out the success story of D2C brand ‘Suta’; Globalbees' investment plans

The adoption of the digital way of transacting is resulting in the emergence of a host of D2C brands. Suta and Globalbees are going places. Also, Meesho's rapid expansion and quality of execution have taken Flipkart by surprise.

Thanks to the huge boom in digital adoption, India is seeing the emergence of a whole host of D2C brands that are cashing in on the digital-savvy consumer.

One such start-up - Suta, a lifestyle brand that started as a Facebook page, today has a full-fledged website and two physical stores. The bootstrapped company claims to have clocked 200 percent growth on a yearly basis since its incorporation in 2016.

Therefore, what started as a page for dresses and sarees has now expanded to men's wear, threaded jewellery, and even home decor. CNBC-TV18 spoke with the company's co-founders to find out more about their journey.

Meanwhile, roll-up e-commerce company Globalbees, which invests in digital brands across sectors, has announced investments in three more brands this week, marking its entry into the health and sports supplement and intelligent eyewear categories. Startup Street caught up with Nitin Agarwal, CEO, Globalbees, to talk about the rise of the Thrasio-model in India, named after the American company that acquires brands that sell on Amazon.

There is a new war afoot in the intensely competitive and rapidly growing e-commerce landscape in India. After years of battling Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart is now fending off a threat from a newer rival: Softbank-backed Meesho.

Moneycontrol learns from sources that six-year-old Meesho's rapid expansion and quality of execution have taken India’s original internet poster boy by surprise. Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth spoke with CNBC-TV18 in detail about these developments.

