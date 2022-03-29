Startup Street: Chalo acquires Vogo; mCaffeine bags $32 million

Chalo mobility services, which owns a mobile app that helps users track buses across cities and book tickets online has acquired two-wheeler shared-mobility startup Vogo. Coffee-infused D2C personal care brand mCaffeine bags almost $32 million in series C round of funding.

Chalo mobility services, which owns a mobile app that helps users track buses across cities and book tickets online has acquired two-wheeler shared-mobility startup Vogo. Vogo will augment Chalo's bus technology services by powering first and last-mile rides at major bus stops and other public places. Vogo will continue to operate under the same brand name. To discuss the deal contours and the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to Mohit Dubey, Co-founder, and CEO, of Chalo.

Coffee-infused D2C personal care brand mCaffeine bags almost $32 million in series C round of funding. Till date, the startup has raised a total of $40 million across three rounds of funding. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand brings the story of this 6-year old startup that is aiming to be the millennial’s first choice of coffee but in the shower!

Vivriti Capital, an RBI registered, non-deposit taking NBFC, has raised $55 million in a series C funding round. The round was led by Lightrock India and Creation Investments. With this latest round of funding, Vivriti Capital has cumulatively raised $165 million since its inception. The Chennai-headquartered firm will use the funds for business expansion as well as technology for acquisitions, product delivery, and portfolio management. Part of the funds will go to its subsidiary, Vivriti Asset Management, to build a global asset management platform focused on performing credits. To discuss this Startup Street spoke to Vineet Sukumar, Founder, and CEO of Vivriti Capital and Vivriti Asset Management.

