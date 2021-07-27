Startup Street: Cashify acquires UniShop, new service line to be rebranded as PhoneShop

VIDEOS

Startup

Updated : July 27, 2021 20:03:10 IST

Re-commerce marketplace Cashify has acquired UniShop, an omnichannel retail solution platform that enables businesses to open a full-fledged online store. The collaboration will help strengthen Cashify's e-commerce offerings and the new service line will be rebranded as PhoneShop. Startup Street spoke to Nakul Kumar, co-founder of Cashify, to talk about this acquisition.

The consumer tech story has emerged as a value creator for both startups and investors. On investor eye, Startup Street put the spotlight on Fireside Ventures that has witnessed a 4x growth across all its portfolio companies in the last one year.

To talk about Fireside's thesis of investing in digital-first consumer brands, Startup Street spoke to Kanwaljit Singh, the Managing Partner at Fireside Ventures.