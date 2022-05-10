Startup Street: CASHe acquires wealthtech platform SQRRL as it enters wealth management space

Artificial intelligence driven credit-led wellness platform, CASHe has forayed into the wealth management space as it has acquired Gurgaon-based wealthtech platform, SQRRL in an all-cash deal. The strategic buy-out broadens CASHe's millennial-focused credit-led product and services suite to now cover their investment and wealth management needs as well.

The strategic buy-out broadens CASHe's millennial-focused credit-led product and services suite to now cover their investment and wealth management needs as well.

To discuss the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to V Raman Kumar, Founder & Chairman of CASHe.

Also, Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay spoke about their fourth round of employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) sale.

Moreover, Dheeraj Jain, Founder of Redcliffe Lifetech spoke about the company’s latest Series B fund raise of USD 61 million which was led by Leapfrog Investment with participation from Healthquad, Schroders, Chiratae Ventures and others. The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its geographic reach across tier-2 and tier-3 cities as well as to scale its platform and increase its product offerings.

