Startup Street: Captain Fresh raises $40 mn, Jumbotail raises $85 mn in series C funding round

Captain Fresh, a tech-enabled B2B seafood marketplace has raised $40 million in a Series B investment round co-led by Prosus Ventures and Tiger Global. Captain Fresh procures seafood directly from the agents/farmers, and supplies to general trade, modern trade, and online channels.

New retail platform and B2B marketplace for food and grocery products, Jumbotail has bagged 85 million dollars in a Series C funding round which was led by Artal Capital with participation from Ajax Capital. The round was a combination of primary and secondary investments, with early investors Nexus Venture Partners and Kalaari Capital taking minor part-exits in the secondary. The firm has raised a total of $125 million till now.

