Startup Street: Can a coronavirus app be effective and maintain privacy? Here's what experts say

Updated : April 13, 2020 08:23 PM IST

The government is seeking help from social media platforms to promote the Aarogya Setu app. The app allows users to learn if they were in close proximity of a COVID-19 patient and helps with self-assessment of symptoms of the virus. ShareChat has said that it will commit Rs 5 crore to promote the Aarogya Setu app on its platform. To discuss this and more, Berges Malu, Director of Public Policy at ShareChat was on CNBC-TV18's Startup Street.

"The debate around privacy is not just limited to India's Aarogya Setu app. Globally, countries like Singapore, Israel, South Korea and China have been using technology from Bluetooth to CCTV to track positive coronavirus cases and as we speak, many more countries are joining this list," he said.

In fact, the EU's data protection watchdog has called for a single coronavirus app with strong data protection built in to be used across the EU instead of every country creating its own.

Next, Apar Gupta, Executive Director of Internet Freedom Foundation and Nikhil Pahwa, Founder of Medianama also discuss whether we can create an application that is both effective and maintains privacy of mobile users.

App-based ride-hailing operator Meru Cabs has seen a whopping 95 percent hit in revenues since the start of the nationwide lockdown. The M&M-backed taxi company does not see an improvement in the ride-sharing side of the business until a cure for coronavirus is found.

CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra spoke with Neeraj Gupta Founder & CEO of Meru Cabs to know more.