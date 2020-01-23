Startup Street: Bounce's electric vehicle plans, MoneyGram partners Lulu Money and checking in from Startup Jalsa

VIDEOS

Startup

Updated : January 23, 2020 09:36 PM IST

Bike rental startup Bounce has raised $105 million in its fourth round of funding which was led by B Capital Group along with Accel Partners India. Other existing investors also participated in the round. With this round, Bounce has raised a total of over $194 million taking the valuation of the startup to over $500 million. This will also see Kabir Narang, general partner and co-head of Asia at B-Capital Group become a part of the Bounce board. To know more about the fundraising, Startup Street spoke to Varun Agni, co-founder and chief technology officer of Bounce and Kabir Narang, general partner, co-head (Asia) at B Capital Group.

Cross-border P2P payments and money transfers company, Moneygram International has entered into a strategic partnership with non-banking finance firm Lulu Money, which deals primarily in foreign exchange and global money transfers. Lulu Money will utilise the Moneygram API-driven platform to gain access to leading consumer-centric capabilities and further its global network. To know more about the deal, Shruti Mishra spoke with Alex Holmes, chairman and CEO of Moneygram.

At day 2 of Startup Jalsa in Dharamshala, Megha Vishwanath spoke to Sattvik Mishra, CEO and founder of ScoopWhoop, Angad Bhatia, founder of MensXP and co-founder of iDiva and actor Sunil Grover to understand the business of content.