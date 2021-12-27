Startup Street: Bizongo's growth blueprint; Ripplr gets $12 mn in a pre-series B funding round

Business-to-business e-commerce and supply chain enablement platform Bizongo recently announced a fundraise of $110 million in a Series D round led by Tiger Global. The startup is now valued a $ 600 million. In addition to this, the company has also launched India's first IoT-enabled cloud factory to digitise manufacturing. Bizongo has said that it has recorded an 8x growth in revenue from its pre-pandemic days, clocking an annual recurring revenue of $250 million in November.

Distribution and logistics platform Ripplr, which offers a plug-n-play integrated distribution network for brands has bagged $12 million in a pre-series B funding round from investors such as Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corporation and Stride Ventures, along with existing investors.

