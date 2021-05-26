Startup Street: Billionaire investor Mark Cuban backs Indian cryptocurrency platform Polygon

VIDEOS

Updated : May 26, 2021 21:11:21 IST

American billionaire investor Mark Cuban has added Indian blockchain tech platform Polygon to his portfolio. A layer 2 ethereum scaling solution, Polygon was founded in 2017 and today its native token matic is valued at over $14 billion and is among the top 20 crypto coins globally.

The venture claims it is already emerging as the topmost decentralised applications (dApps) platform. CNBC-TV18'a Manisha Gupta caught up with co-founder of Polygon, Sandeep Nailwal, and spoke to him about the virtual currency's current status and the road ahead.

Also, US and India-headquartered Sentieo, a financial and corporate research platform, has raised $20 million in a Series B round of funding. Naman Shah, co-founder and President of Sentieo, talks about the company’s growth outlook and how they plan to use the funds.

Lastly, matrimony app Betterhalf.ai, has raised $3 million as a part of its Pre-Series A funding. Pawan Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf.ai, shared how the company plans to utilize the funds.