Wedding services platform Betterhalf raises $8.5 million in series A funding round

New-age matrimony platform, Betterhalf has bagged $8.5 million in a series A funding round. Finsight Ventures and other marquee investors like the co-founders of Instagram and Dropbox participated in this round.
Betterhalf envisions building a super app unicorn for Indian matrimony and offer full-stack tech enabled wedding services as the company's growth pillars. To discuss this fund raise and the growth roadmap, Startup Street spoke to Pawan Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Betterhalf.
India has the third-largest retail market in the world and is projected to be at $1.9 trillion by 2030. It is anticipated that the D2C market will undergo substantial expansion in the next five years, given the current e-commerce penetration rate of 8 percent.
An increasing Internet penetration in India that is expected to cross China by 2030 in further fueling the e-retail boom. As a result, consumer spending is expected to hit $6 trillion by 2030. A large growing middle class and 40 percent of the country's urban population are the key demographic drivers of this consumption story. Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand for more details.
