Startup Street: BabyChakra acquires Tinystep; Plum raises $35 mn in series C

Parenting platform BabyChakra has acquired one of India’s strongest regional parenting networks, Tinystep, to further strengthen its growth across the country. This is BabyChakra’s first acquisition and with this the venture expands its regional footprint by providing in depth access to a robust network of parents across 9 languages. BabyChakra now targets to reach 75 million moms by the end of 2022. To talk about this acquisition and the road ahead Startup Street spoke to Naiyya Saggi, Founder and CEO of BabyChakra.

A 100 percent vegan, cruelty-free and toxin-free beauty brand, Plum has raised $35 million in its Series C round led by A91 partners -- a leading late stage-focused venture capital fund. The round also saw participation from existing investors, Unilever Ventures and Faering Capital. To date, plum has raised over $50 million from consumer-focused institutional investors and is now looking to strengthen its omnichannel presence. Startup Street spoke to Plum’s founder and CEO, Shankar Prasad.

Skillbee, a startup that helps migrant workers get jobs, has bagged $3.2 million in a seed round. The round was led by Good Capital and Vibe Capital with participation from Access Bridge Ventures and Wamda Capital and others. Skillbee will deploy the funds to strengthen its presence among migrant workers and double the number of companies hiring through it. It also plans to enhance the bouquet of services the app offers. To discuss the problem their growth strategy is Ujjawal Chauhan, Co-founder of Skillbee spoke to Startup Street.

