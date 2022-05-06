Startup Street: Ayu Health Hospitals raises $27 million in Series B funding round; aims 10x growth by year end

Healthcare start-up, Ayu Health Hospitals, recently raised USD 27 million in its Series B funding round led by Fundamentum Partnership, an early growth stage fund founded by Nandan Nilekani and Sanjeev Aggarwal.

Healthcare start-up, Ayu Health Hospitals, recently raised USD 27 million in its Series B funding round led by Fundamentum Partnership, an early growth stage fund founded by Nandan Nilekani and Sanjeev Aggarwal.

The venture has a network of 70+ hospitals across India. With this fund raise, Prateek Jain of Fundamentum Partnership, would be joining the Ayu Health board as well.

The venture is also eyeing 10x growth by the end of this year. To discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Himesh Joshi, Co-founder & CEO of Ayu Health Hospitals.

Also watch Ankit Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO of ideaForge discuss the company’s plans post USD 20 million Series B fund raise.

Watch video for more.