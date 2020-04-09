Startup Street: Amid COVID outbreak, Starbucks announces employee support programme

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : April 09, 2020 09:21 PM IST

In the battle against coronavirus, world's largest coffee chain Starbucks has announced a global partner emergency relief programme as part of its $10 million commitment to support its employees.

Under the programme, both company-operated and international licensed market store partners across Starbucks can have an access to the hardship grants.

The beverage company expects its second quarter earnings to halve. The company also indicated that the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic would extend into the final quarter of the financial year 2020.

Startup Street talked about the relief initiatives and business impact in India with Navin Gurnaney, CEO of Tata Starbucks.

While smallest of the small enterprises have always been untouchable for big lenders because of the risk associated with unsecured lending, micro finance institutions and impact investors always saw them as a big opportunity, which offer a huge potential to change lives.

But with the pandemic, business has come to a complete standstill for the micro businessmen and businesswomen. As small businesses struggle to stay afloat, investors are facing tough challenges about short-term responses and longer-term effects.

So, how will microfinance institutions and impact investors ensure that small enterprises are able to sail through the Covid-19 storm?

To discuss this further, Startup Street is joined by Vishal Mehta, co-founder and partner at Lok Capital, Vineet Rai, founder of the Aavishkaar Group, Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) and MD of Arohan Financial Services.