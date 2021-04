VIDEOS

Updated : April 09, 2021 10:26 PM IST

While we have been talking about startups raising big money this whole week, capital has also been flowing steadily into venture funds to support the startup ecosystem. Venture debt player Alteria Capital has made the first close of its second fund at Rs 1,325 core in just four months.

To know more about this, Startup Street spoke to Vinod Murali, managing partner at Alteria Capital. Also watch Mugdha Variyar report on increasing women participation in India's gig economy.