Startup Street: AgroStar raises $70 million in Series D funding

Digital farmer network and agri inputs platform, AgroStar has raised USD 70 million in its Series D funding round from Evolvence, global asset manager Schroders Capital, Hero Enterprise, and UK's development finance institution, CDC. AgroStar provides farmers access to information and better quality inputs, thus helping them increase yields and incomes.

AgroStar provides farmers access to information and better quality inputs, thus helping them increase yields and incomes.

Startup Street spoke to Shardul Sheth, Co-Founder & CEO of AgroStar to discuss how the company with its farmer-first approach, an omni-channel platform and strong connections with the farmer communities is creating a socio-economic impact.

