Startup Street: After raising $40 million, Mintifi eyes Rs 300-350 crore annual revenues

Business-to-business lending platform Mintifi has raised USD 40 million in a Series C round of funding led by Norwest Venture Partners and Elevation Capital. The startup will use the funds to continue building its tech infrastructure, expand offerings, including buy now pay later solutions for small and medium enterprises, scale the co-lending platform and deepen engagement across the supply chain.

To discuss the company's fund raise and its growth plans CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anup Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Mintifi.

