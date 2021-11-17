Startup Street: Accel's portfolio companies set for D-Street; growth story of Belora Cosmetics

Startup Street spoke to Prashant Prakash, Partner at Accel, one of the leading venture capital firms that has backed the likes of Flipkart, Freshworks, Swiggy and several others.

In this episode of Startup Street, Mugdha Variyar spoke to Prashant Prakash, Partner at Accel, one of the leading venture capital firms that has backed the likes of Flipkart, Freshworks, Swiggy and several others. Prakash said 6-7 companies are likely to go public from the Accel portfolio in next 12-18 months, and said companies need to have visibility on profitability.

This week on 'Boost with Facebook,' in association with Startup Street, we have a startup which offers high-quality makeup that marries good skincare formulations to deliver high colour payoff and long staying power.

Co-founded by Ainara Kaur and Akaljyot Kaur, Belora Cosmetics focuses on clean, cruelty-free, vegan makeup products. The duo, always keen to start a product company, looked at the available options and launched their clean beauty brand in 2019 in Gurugram and Paris. Ainara Kaur, Co-Founder of Belora Cosmetics speaks to CNBC-TV18.

