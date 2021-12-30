Startup Street: A recap of key moments that defined startup ecosystem this year

2021 has been nothing short of a blockbuster year for unicorns in India. According to Venture Intelligence, the country currently has 79 unicorns in total with 42 just minted in 2021. In this special episode, Best of Startup Street 2021, here is a recap of the key moments that defined the startup ecosystem this year.

2021 has been nothing short of a blockbuster year for unicorns in India. According to Venture Intelligence, the country currently has 79 unicorns in total with 42 just minted in 2021.

India has now overtaken the United Kingdom to become the country with the third-largest number of unicorns or startups with a valuation of over 1 billion dollars. Only China and the US are home to more. This according to Hurun's Global Unicorn Index 2021.

In this special episode, Best of Startup Street 2021, here is a recap of the key moments that defined the startup ecosystem this year.

