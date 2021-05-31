  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Startup
VIDEOS
Business

Startup Street: A look at how Peppo is helping restaurants build their online biz muscle

Updated : May 31, 2021 19:53:21 IST

Indian restaurant owners are on a campaign to urge their patrons to ditch online food aggregator platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, and place an order with the restaurant directly instead to save them from onerous commissions and data masking at a time their business depends entirely on food delivery.

A Nandan Nilekani-backed startup, Peppo, is looking to provide an alternative to these apps and help restaurants build their own marketing and online business muscle. CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev caught up with Founder Naman Pugalia to understand its working and how different it is from the other online food aggregators.

Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement