Startup Street: A look at how Peppo is helping restaurants build their online biz muscle

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : May 31, 2021 19:53:21 IST

Indian restaurant owners are on a campaign to urge their patrons to ditch online food aggregator platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, and place an order with the restaurant directly instead to save them from onerous commissions and data masking at a time their business depends entirely on food delivery.

A Nandan Nilekani-backed startup, Peppo, is looking to provide an alternative to these apps and help restaurants build their own marketing and online business muscle. CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev caught up with Founder Naman Pugalia to understand its working and how different it is from the other online food aggregators.