Startup Street: 5C Network, Fastor & Crediwatch support India's fight against COVID-19

Updated : May 10, 2021 09:27:04 IST

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in India, the startup industry has come forward to help fight the pandemic. Here’s a look at 3 such startup stories.

5C Network

To combat COVID fatalities involving lungs, the DRDO Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, with the support of 5C Network and HCG Academics has developed 'ATMAN AI'. ATMAN AI is an artificial intelligence algorithm that can detect the presence of COVID-19 disease in chest X-rays. This will be utilized by online diagnostic startup 5C Network, a digital network of radiologists, with the support of HCG Academics across India.

Fastor

Chef Saransh Goila and technology platform Fastor have collaborated with Whatsapp India and Facebook India for their initiative ‘covidmealsforindia.com’. The platform allows COVID affected patients to easily find food delivery services in their nearby areas and also book their meals simply with a click.

Crediwatch

Crediwatch, a data science company that provides lenders and businesses with credit intelligence and predictive analytics on health of businesses is now putting its artificial intelligent and machine learning technology tools to the task of verifying COVID resources suppliers and service providers, especially at a time when bad actors have been trying to pocket money during the pandemic.