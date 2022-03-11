0

Startup Street: 100ms raises $20 million in Series A funding round led by Alpha Wave Incubation

By Shruti Mishra   IST (Published)
Live video conferencing infrastructure startup, 100ms, has bagged USD 20 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Alpha Wave Incubation with participation from Matrix Partners India and LocalGlobe. Other existing investors also participated. The company aims to help developers build and deploy enterprise-class video applications in hours.

Live video conferencing infrastructure startup, 100ms, has bagged USD 20 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Alpha Wave Incubation with participation from Matrix Partners India and LocalGlobe. Other existing investors also participated.
The company aims to help developers build and deploy enterprise-class video applications in hours. Founded in October 2020, the platform provides infrastructure that allows a company to add zoom-like video conferencing inside its app.
To discuss road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kshitij Gupta, CEO of 100ms.
Also watch Michael Johnson, Board Member of Safe Security and Saket Modi, Co-Founder & CEO of Safe Security discuss the road ahead for the company. Safe Security digitally secures global clientele such as ICICI Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Molina Healthcare, Munich Re, News Corp, Pidilite among many others. The brand has also provided security services for the National Payments Council of India, Google and Facebook.
Watch video for more.
