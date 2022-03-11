Startup Street: 100ms raises $20 million in Series A funding round led by Alpha Wave Incubation

Live video conferencing infrastructure startup, 100ms, has bagged USD 20 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Alpha Wave Incubation with participation from Matrix Partners India and LocalGlobe. Other existing investors also participated. The company aims to help developers build and deploy enterprise-class video applications in hours.

To discuss road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kshitij Gupta, CEO of 100ms.

