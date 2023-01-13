English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newsstartup News

Startup Street | Wakefit bags $40 million in series D funding round

videos | IST

Startup Street | Wakefit bags $40 million in series D funding round

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  Jan 13, 2023 9:44 PM IST (Published)
Mini

D2C home and sleep solutions company Wakefit has raised $40 million or Rs 320 crore in series D funding. The round was led by Investcorp, with participation from all existing investors including Sequoia Capital, Verlinvest, and SIG. Also Startup Street spoke to Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder at Indian Angel Network to talk about bridging gender disparity in startups.

D2C home and sleep solutions company Wakefit has raised $40 million or Rs 320 crore in series D funding. The round was led by Investcorp, with participation from all existing investors including Sequoia Capital, Verlinvest, and SIG.

Recommended Articles

View All
'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read


Wakefit plans to use the incoming funding to work on its delivery operations and factory, along with expanding to tier II and III cities. In addition, the company said, these funds will boost its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, ramp up hiring across levels, and also enhance brand building initiatives. Startup Street spoke to Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-Founder & Dir, Wakefit.co; and Varun Laul, Partner at Investcorp to talk about this latest fundraise and the company's plans to scale.
Also Startup Street spoke to Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder at Indian Angel Network to talk about bridging gender disparity in startups.
Watch accompanying video for more.
Read Here: Spotify interview | 'Much bigger diversity of artists occupying the global stage'
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X