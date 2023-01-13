Startup Street | Wakefit bags $40 million in series D funding round

D2C home and sleep solutions company Wakefit has raised $40 million or Rs 320 crore in series D funding. The round was led by Investcorp, with participation from all existing investors including Sequoia Capital, Verlinvest, and SIG.

Wakefit plans to use the incoming funding to work on its delivery operations and factory, along with expanding to tier II and III cities. In addition, the company said, these funds will boost its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, ramp up hiring across levels, and also enhance brand building initiatives. Startup Street spoke to Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-Founder & Dir, Wakefit.co; and Varun Laul, Partner at Investcorp to talk about this latest fundraise and the company's plans to scale.

