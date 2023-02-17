Decoding regulatory action on startups and a health check on India's unicorns

From the return of angel tax probe on unregistered startups, threat of a ban on digital lending apps, and now a government crackdown on online pharmacies there have been a host of regulatory actions against startups in these past few weeks.

CNBC-TV18 has learned that the government may soon move to take legal action against online pharmacies for alleged misuse of personal data and market monopolisation.

Unregistered startups are also under the Income Tax department and DPIIT scanner to probe any tax evasion and valuation manipulation. What does this mean for the startup ecosystem, and what should be the ideal approach to resolve these issues to discuss this, Startup Street spoke to Siddharth Pai, Founding Partner at 3one4 Capital.

