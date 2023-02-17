English
Feb 17, 2023

Decoding regulatory action on startups and a health check on India's unicorns

Feb 17, 2023
Unregistered startups are also under the IT department and DPIIT scanner -to probe any tax evasion and valuation manipulation. What does this mean for the startup ecosystem, and what should be the ideal approach to resolve these issues to discuss this, Startup Street spoke Siddharth Pai, Founding Partner at 3one4 Capital.

From the return of angel tax probe on unregistered startups, threat of a ban on digital lending apps, and now a government crackdown on online pharmacies there have been a host of regulatory actions against startups in these past few weeks.

CNBC-TV18 has learned that the government may soon move to take legal action against online pharmacies for alleged misuse of personal data and market monopolisation.
Unregistered startups are also under the Income Tax department and DPIIT scanner to probe any tax evasion and valuation manipulation. What does this mean for the startup ecosystem, and what should be the ideal approach to resolve these issues to discuss this, Startup Street spoke to Siddharth Pai, Founding Partner at 3one4 Capital.
Read Here | Centre to take legal again against e-pharmacies after chemists’ body threatens nationwide strike
CNBC-TV18 kicks off a special series called 'Unicorn Healthcheck'. Its aim is to create a report card of the most valued startups, delving deep into what's working and what's not!.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan for more details
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
